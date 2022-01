Picture this: you’re in the Kansas City metro area, watching last Sunday’s thrilling Divisional Round matchup against the Bills. Josh Allen just connected with Gabriel Davis for what seems like their 10th TD of the night and you think your team is absolutely done for. You suddenly hear a roar from the viewing party across the street and your group chat blows up. You look up at your screen and…the kick returner is letting the ensuing kickoff go into the endzone. It’s only once your feed catches up that you see what all the fuss was about.

