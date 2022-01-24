Former Yankee Sentenced After Murder of Toddler

James Iannazzo, the Merrill Lynch employee who was fired after going on an anti-immigrant tirade at a Connecticut smoothie shop and throwing a drink at a worker has defended himself in a statement he made to the police. The man became furious after his 17-year-old son was served a smoothie that contained peanut butter. The teen had a peanut allergy, which caused him to reportedly collapse and require hospitalisation. Mr Iannazzo claims the workers were explicitly told not to include anything with peanuts in the smoothie due to his son’s allergy. He was later arrested. "I had returned to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO