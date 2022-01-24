ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Yankee Sentenced After Murder of Toddler

By Nick Youngs
Cover picture for the articleAn Ex-New York Yankee has been convicted of murdering a child and sentenced to 50 years in prison. According...

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre convicted of murdering child in Mexico, sentenced to 50 years in prison

(Content warning: This article contains disturbing details about a series of crimes committed against a child.) Sergio Mitre, a former pitcher who appeared in parts of eight big-league seasons, was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week after being found guilty of raping and murdering his then-romantic partner's 22-month-old infant, according to the Mexican magazine Proceso. An autopsy revealed that the child died of hypovolemic shock, or loss of body fluids caused by Mitre.
Former New York Yankees Hurler Is Truly A Horrible Monster

There are crimes and then there are crimes that seem to reach beyond the scope of humanity. This is one of those cases. The monster in this instance is an ex-major league pitcher. Former New York Yankees right handed pitcher Sergio Mitre is going to be behind bars for a very long time, but not long enough for many.
