Former Yankee Sentenced After Murder of Toddler

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the murder of his girlfriend. Karl Aaron Bemish pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to murdering his girlfriend Hilary Engel, 45, in 2020.
Bemish, 52, was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Karl Bemish (credit: Lakewood Police)
“We are thankful for the prosecution’s work on this case, and that even though we continue to grieve the loss of Hilary, we believe this result was the best available outcome,” Engel’s family said in a statement through the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
On Dec. 29, 2020, Engel...
