A renovated farm in Buckinghamshire

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet – and so are you. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the UK’s top online florists are hard at work creating stunning new ranges of flowers, ready for the annual celebration of love.From traditional red roses to pretty-as-a-picture tulips, flowers are the perfect way to tell your heart’s desire how much you love them. To help you choose, we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day bouquets of the year. The arrangements are all hand-tied so you can pop them straight into a vase without any faff.The middle of February...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO