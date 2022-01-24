A renovated farm in Buckinghamshire

I am convinced that if I were ever to visit a castle, a home with details this exquisite that I would probably pass right out. This is truly incredible. Ballinlough Castle, County Westmeath, Ireland has been home to the Nugent family for over 400 years. The 17th century Georgian castle was sensitively refreshed by Todhunter Earle Interiors when the current occupants, a young family, took over the house. The bedrooms have been brightened with large scale wallpapers and fabrics, beds re-dressed and new bathrooms installed. The essence of the traditional Irish castle has been retained, whilst updating the house for modern living.
