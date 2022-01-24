ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins Beat Jets 3-2

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets Sunday 3-2...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Penguins Blueger Out 6-8 Weeks With Fractured Jaw

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss six to eight weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy