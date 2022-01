To know me is to know I don’t love winter. But in the spirit of looking on the bright side, here’s an A-to-Z list of things that are okay with winter. Arctic: At least we don’t live there! Beijing: Enjoy watching the winter Olympics with the family. Coffee is great all year, but a warm cup on a cold day is delightful. Days are getting longer at last—yay! Exercise: A walk in the crisp air is refreshing. Fruit: Love to enjoy citrus fruit during winter. Getting a car wash on a warmer day. Hot cocoa tastes better when it’s cold. Ice cream made from snow is fun for all ages. Journey to somewhere warm to beat the cold! Keep warm with fluffy socks. Lazy days: It’s fun to stay in when it’s too cold to go out. Make chili. Netflix has plenty of shows to binge. Oven: Bake some goodies. Peace and Quiet: The world seems quieter in winter. Restaurants: Need something fun to do? Check out a new place to eat. Snow days: Is there anything more fun for a kid then an unscheduled day off? Take a spin at an ice rink! Under blankets: Get comfy and cozy on a cold day. Valentine’s Day: a fun way to celebrate love. Winter will end and turn into spring! eXtra time to enjoy a book or a puzzle. Yeast: A warm, crusty loaf of bread is like mittens to the tummy. Zoo: Animals are fun to watch in the cold, when they’re often more active.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO