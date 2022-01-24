ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Teen Found Dead in River

 3 days ago

Michigan Teen Found Dead in River

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A teenager in Michigan who had been missing since Halloween was found dead in the Michigan River by a private investigator working on the case.

Brendan Santo was a college freshman visiting his friends at Michigan State University when he went missing.

His body was found roughly a mile and a half away from his last known location after search teams had spent months searching the area in the hopes of finding the teenager.

Officials have a statement in which they offered condolences to Brendan’s family, but also stated that they have no reason to suspect that foul play was involved in the boy’s death.

Neil Sylvester
3d ago

very sad. ceder river has spots that are very fast moving specially after heavy rains. praying for the family

Bridget Smith
3d ago

Yeah so I don’t see anyone wanting to play in a cold river on Halloween. Such a tragedy the boy hadn’t even begun to live life yet.

Detroit Fisherman
3d ago

once you step in one of those fast currents followed by a drop off man it's hard to get out especially if your not use to wading up here

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
