Michigan Teen Found Dead in River SCDN Photo Archive

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A teenager in Michigan who had been missing since Halloween was found dead in the Michigan River by a private investigator working on the case.

Brendan Santo was a college freshman visiting his friends at Michigan State University when he went missing.

His body was found roughly a mile and a half away from his last known location after search teams had spent months searching the area in the hopes of finding the teenager.

Officials have a statement in which they offered condolences to Brendan’s family, but also stated that they have no reason to suspect that foul play was involved in the boy’s death.