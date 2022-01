ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, owners of Elmwood restaurant, have opened the doors to their new pizza concept at 2657 Lyle Ave. in Maplewood. Pizza Champ initially will open just for takeout and drive-thru pick-up service. Orders can be placed on the restaurant's website, and the restaurant will operate on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The duo will expand service to seven days a week and will offer lunch beginning at 11 a.m. at a later date.

MAPLEWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO