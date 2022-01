CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a lot of discussion over mental health these days, but African Americans of all ages are really struggling. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke with a doctor on why researchers are taking a close look at what’s happening in Chicago. “It’s ok not to be ok.” An expression we saw on the walls of Coffee, Hip Hop, and Mental Health’s soon-to-be new home. We’re now taking a deeper look into what that means. “There’s a lot of work to be done on the side of psychiatry and mental health in terms of bridging some of those barriers that have been put up.” We...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO