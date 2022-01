Many animals, such as salamanders, starfish, crabs, or lizards, have the capacity of full regeneration of at least some of their limbs. Other creatures, such as flatworms, can even be cut into pieces, and each piece will soon reconstruct an entire organism. However, in humans and other mammals, the loss of a large and structurally complex limb, like an arm or a leg, cannot be restored by any natural process of regeneration.

WILDLIFE ・ 5 HOURS AGO