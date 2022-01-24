ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Murderville’ on Netflix: Everything to Know About the Will Arnett Comedy

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2LGo_0du3VBQM00
Darren Michaels/Netflix

A mystery with a lighter side. Netflix’s new series Murderville combines two TV genres beloved by the streaming service’s subscribers: crime and comedy.

Based on the BBC series Murder in Successville, Murderville follows Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) as he tries to solve a new murder every episode. In each installment of the series, the Arrested Development alum will be joined by a celebrity guest star who will help him uncover clues.

The catch, however, is that the show is fully improvised. “I do think people liked the idea that they could come in, they didn’t have to learn any dialogue and they could be themselves and just go for a ride,” Arnett told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022. “And I have to give these people credit because it’s freakin’ scary as s–t.”

The Canada native’s first casting request went to Conan O’Brien, who plays himself in the comedy. Between his background as a writer for The Simpsons and his lengthy career as a late-night host, the Harvard University grad was a natural. “Conan really understood the game of it,” Arnett explained to THR.

Though many of the show’s guest stars are comedians, there are also a couple of participants who gained fame far outside the comedy world. Sharon Stone, who appears in one episode, has tried her hand at humor before, but she’s far more well known for her roles in dramatic thrillers including Basic Instinct and Casino.

Marshawn Lynch, former running back for the Seattle Seahawks, is another surprising guest star on deck, but Murderville actually isn’t his first foray into acting. The Super Bowl champion appeared in the third season of Westworld, which aired in 2020.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays Bernard on the HBO series, didn’t have any scenes with the athlete on the show, but that didn’t stop him from having a fan boy moment when he met the former NFL star.

“I had to go over and just meet him, say hello,” the French Dispatch actor said during an April 2020 episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “He’s a great dude and a great character, really open, really loving being on set with us. And then, cut to what? Two months later, he’s back on the field. That was the first time I’d ever experienced that, having a castmate who later went on to run for a couple touchdowns in the NFL.”

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Jeffrey Wright
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arrested Development#Harvard University#Basic Instinct And Casino#The Seattle Seahawks#Hbo#French
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: $10 COVID tests, $110 AirPods, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Each week, on Tuesday, Netflix publishes a breakdown of the most popular content on the streaming platform. Specifically, the streamer updates four global Top 10 lists, covering both films and movies as well as English and non-English content. And this week's ranking of the most-watched Netflix shows is particularly interesting, because almost half of the Top 10 list is comprised of different seasons of the same show (Cobra Kai, which just debuted its fourth season on Netflix). All told, in just the span of one week (January 3-9)?...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Netflix’s most popular original movie of all time is getting two sequels

While Netflix's most popular show is full of unfamiliar faces, the same can't be said of its biggest movie. Last year, Red Notice quickly became the streaming service's most-watched movie of all time. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in starring roles, its success was all but assured. As such, it's no real surprise that Netflix wants to bring the trio back for a sequel. In fact, according to Deadline, Netflix is planning on shooting two Red Notice sequels back to back.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Season 4 Return

There is no stopping the Karate Kids. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, has been a massive hit for Netflix since the streamer acquired it from YouTube in 2020. Each time episodes of the show have been added to Netflix, Cobra Kai has quickly become the most popular title on the service, a trend that is continuing with the arrival of Season 4. To the surprise of no one, Cobra Kai has taken over the Netflix Top 10 after its new season debut.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The 10 Most-Watched Netflix Series of 2021

Piecing together the most-watched Netflix series every year is always a bit dicey with how the streamer releases its data. For instance, they’d previously been using a model with metrics that depended on households that watched a particular movie or TV show. But watched is a loose term that seemed to mean anyone who clicked play on a title regardless of if they made it 10 seconds into the material or backed out because they had selected the wrong program.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

78K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy