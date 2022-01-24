A Lima zoo is racing against the clock to save scores of seabirds, including protected penguins, that have been smeared in oil after 6,000 barrels of crude spilled off Peru's coast in the aftermath of the Tonga tsunami.

Tonga Volcano Eruption Aftermath Leaves Seabirds Caught In Oil Spill Off The Coast Of Peru Youtube Screenshot

Peru has declared an environmental emergency following the spillage of nearly a million liters (264,000 gallons) of crude into the sea last Saturday when a tanker was smashed by large waves while offloading at a refinery.

After being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves, more than 40 birds were taken to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo, including Humboldt penguins, which are classified as fragile by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.