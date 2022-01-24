ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tonga Volcano Eruption Aftermath Leaves Seabirds Caught In Oil Spill Off The Coast Of Peru

Business Times
Business Times
 3 days ago

A Lima zoo is racing against the clock to save scores of seabirds, including protected penguins, that have been smeared in oil after 6,000 barrels of crude spilled off Peru's coast in the aftermath of the Tonga tsunami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7bZY_0du3U0lP00
Tonga Volcano Eruption Aftermath Leaves Seabirds Caught In Oil Spill Off The Coast Of PeruYoutube Screenshot

Peru has declared an environmental emergency following the spillage of nearly a million liters (264,000 gallons) of crude into the sea last Saturday when a tanker was smashed by large waves while offloading at a refinery.

After being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves, more than 40 birds were taken to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo, including Humboldt penguins, which are classified as fragile by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Small' oil leak off Peru coast amid crude spill cleanup

A "relatively small" oil leak has been registered at a refinery off the Peruvian coast just 10 days after a major crude spill that workers are still battling to clean up, authorities said Wednesday. The oil escaped Tuesday during work on an underwater pipeline of the La Pampilla refinery owned by Spanish energy giant Repsol, the environment ministry said. The Osinergmin supervisory agency said "an estimated volume of eight barrels of crude oil (almost 1,300 liters, 343 gallons) was recorded and brought under control." The leak happened, it said, during an "operation to remove remnant crude" from the pipeline as part of an investigation into what occurred during the first spill on January 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Tonga Eruption, Tsunami Evoke Climate Impacts, Trigger Serious Oil Spill in Peru

As Tongans begin the difficult work of recovering from the one-two punch of a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, experts warn that the low-lying island archipelago’s suffering foreshadows worse to come as global heating drives sea level rise and an increasing rate of super storms. When the underwater volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption

Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment. Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the cleanup on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.Vásquez...
WORLD
ecowatch.com

Peru Calls Oil Spill Caused By Tonga Eruption an ‘Ecological Disaster’

Cleaning crews work to remove oil from a beach in the Peruvian province of Callao on January 19, 2022 after a spill which occurred during the offloading process of the Italian-flagged tanker “Mare Doricum” at La Pampilla refinery caused by the abnormal waves recorded after the volcanic eruption in Tonga. Photo credit: Carlos Mandujano / Getty Images / AFP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Birds#Peru#Oil Spill#Tonga
rigzone.com

Tonga Eruption Gets Blame for Peru Oil Spill

The volcanic eruption took place almost 6,800 miles away. High ocean waves stemming from a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga caused an oil spill off the coast of Peru, closing beaches and halting fishing after the country’s Navy failed to issue a tsunami warning. The leak occurred while an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fishermen protest after eruption causes oil spill in Peru

An oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga prompted dozens of fishermen to protest Tuesday outside the South American country’s main oil refinery.The men gathered outside the refinery in the province of Callao near Lima’s capital. The oil spill in Peru, in an area rich in marine biodiversity, is the only known to have occurred in the entire Pacific basin after Saturday’s eruption.Under the eyes of police, the fishermen carried a large Peruvian flag, fishing nets and signs that read “no to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Planes and ships bring aid to tsunami-ravaged Tonga

Planes carrying aid from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan reached Tonga over the weekend, providing food, water, medical supplies, and communication equipment to the isolated, tsunami-ravaged archipelago, ABC News reported. It was initially impossible to deliver aid by air because all of the archipelago's airports were either damaged in the...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

What is a bomb cyclone? Northeastern US warned over approaching storm

The US East Coast has been warned that a “bomb cyclone” from the mid-Atlantic could strike later this week, the nor’easter travelling up the Eastern Seaboard and potentially bringing heavy snowfall along with the chill.“Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast,” the Weather Prediction Center cautioned on Tuesday morning.“It is becoming more likely that it will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region, including the I-95 metropolitan areas.”While the name sounds alarming, the phenomenon is relatively common in North America and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are Florida waters so dangerous for migrants?

The turbulent ocean waters around Florida can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. Throw in an overloaded boat, inexperienced mariners, stormy weather and the dark of night, and they can become deadly. The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Wednesday for any possible survivors after a 25-foot (7-meter) boat was found capsized off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida, well north of its start in Bimini Bahamas A good Samaritan found one man atop the overturned vessel on Tuesday; the man said he and and 39 others had left Bimini three days earlier. Authorities reported that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Covid-hit Australian warship delivers disaster aid to Tonga

A coronavirus-hit Australian warship docked in Tonga on Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict "no-contact" protocols. Tongan Health Minister Saia Piukala said the crew of the HMAS Adelaide would follow drastic health protocols to ensure the remote Pacific kingdom remains one of the few places in the world still free of Covid-19. "The ship will berth and no contacts will be made. Australians from the ship will unload their cargoes and sail from port," he told reporters. The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated massive tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tonga volcano: Royal Navy vessel arrives in country carrying UK aid

UK aid has arrived in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami which has affected much of the nation.The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey, which docked on Wednesday, sailed from Tahiti to the country carrying vital supplies.This included 30,000 litres of bottled water, supplies for more than 300 first aid kits, personal protective equipment, basic sanitation and baby products.Minster for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, said: “Responding to humanitarian crises across the globe is a core part our of Armed Forces’ daily business.Crucial aid successfully delivered to #Tonga 🇹🇴🇬🇧@HMS_Spey has delivered critical water and medical supplies to Tonga...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Workers in Peru race to reopen Machu Picchu after floods

Teams of workers raced Wednesday to clear mud and debris from the only transport access to the jewel of Peru's tourism sector, Machu Picchu, following torrential rain in the Andes. Heavy downfalls on Friday caused the Alcamayo river that runs through the small tourist town of Machu Picchu Pueblo -- at the foot of the mountain that boasts the world famous Inca citadel -- to burst its banks. Almost 900 tourists were evacuated from the town after flooding destroyed many homes and left one person missing, the tourism ministry said. Damage to the train tracks that serve as the main transport access to the town has made it very difficult for tourists to reach the site.
AMERICAS
Business Times

Business Times

29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy