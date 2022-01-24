ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Rays two-city proposal was always a bad idea

By Tom Joyce
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays will not be a two-city team. On Thursday, Major League Baseball rejected the team's ridiculous "sister city" concept. The Rays wanted to have two homes: one in Florida, presumably in Tampa, and another in Montreal. That's because the Rays play in a converted hockey rink, Tropicana Field,...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

newstalkflorida.com

Tampa Bay CEOs Say Yes To The Rays Sister City Plan

The business leaders want to see a stadium built in Ybor City. It appears that Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays ownership has sold its sister city plan, splitting 81 home games between the Tampa Bay market and Montréal to Tampa business leaders. About 40 Tampa Bay area business leaders are in favor of the scheme as a “win-win-win” for all parties. In a letter published by the Tampa Bay Tribune, the business leaders think building a new stadium for a part time franchise is actually a good idea.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays: What to do with Tyler Glasnow

In theory, the Tampa Bay Rays have an easy decision to make with Tyler Glasnow. He is easily the ace of the staff when healthy, someone that has the ability to be the top of the rotation arm that they need. The problem has been keeping Glasnow on the mound as he has eclipsed 100 innings just once in his six years in the majors.
MLB
995qyk.com

2 Tampa Bay Cities Top the Most Humid in U.S. List

2 Tampa Bay cities top the most humid in U.S. list. This will probably come as a shock to you. It gets humid here. Two cities in our area came in at #1 and #2 on a study conducted by HouseFresh. Equally unsurprising – every city in the top 20...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
995qyk.com

Gasparilla Tampa Bay Events

Here is a list of Gasparilla events around Tampa Bay!. ARRRRRGGGG Me Matey! It’s officially Pirate season in Tampa Bay!. Now remember these pirates have been locked up for over a year so they’re ready to set sail and take over Tampa Bay. You’ll be able to celebrate...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
MLB

