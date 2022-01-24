Tango's TNG908 cancer program cleared for phase 1/2 trial; provides pipeline update

Methods The B-Cell Targeted Treatment in MG (BeatMG) study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter phase 2 trial that utilized a futility design. Individuals 21–90 years of age, with AChR-Ab+ gMG (MG Foundation of America Class II–IV) and receiving prednisone ≥15 mg/d were eligible. The primary outcome was a measure of steroid-sparing effect, defined as the proportion achieving ≥75% reduction in mean daily prednisone dose in the 4-weeks prior to week 52 and with clinical improvement or no significant worsening as compared to the 4-week period prior to randomization. The coprimary outcome was safety. Secondary outcomes included MG-specific clinical assessments. Fifty-two individuals were randomized (1:1) to a 2-cycle rituximab/placebo regimen, with follow-up through 52 weeks.
