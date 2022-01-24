ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tango's TNG908 cancer program cleared for phase 1/2 trial; provides pipeline update

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)'s investigational new drug (IND) application for TNG908 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a phase 1/2 trial in certain types of cancers in H1 2022. The company said TNG908 is an...

