Trevenant is one of the most unique Pokemon to join the Pokemon Unite roster. A lot of its moveset hinges on curses, area of effect moves, and stat changes, but these parameters make figuring out this new strategy that much more compelling. Its high endurance will let it linger in a close battle, getting in a few extra shots compared to its opponents and potentially proving the difference between victory and defeat. There's a lot to like with this spooky ghost tree, starting with its robust moveset.

