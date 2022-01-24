ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ero Copper to issue $400M of senior notes due 2030

By Niloofer Shaikh
 3 days ago
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to offer $400M of senior unsecured notes due 2030. Interest rate and other terms will be determined at pricing....

Bausch Health Companies launches $1B senior notes offering

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) launches offering of $1B principal mount of new senior secured notes due 2027 in the private placement deal; terms yet to be determined. Also, the company as previously announced is seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement that will consist of ~$2.5B of new term B loans and a $975M revolving credit facility.
Pennant announces strategic senior living transactions

The Pennant (PNTG) announced a series of strategic transactions that better positions its senior living portfolio for success in the short and long term. It has entered into definitive agreements to transfer the operations of five senior living communities to affiliates of The Ensign. The transaction is expected to occur...
Community Health Systems prices $1.54M senior notes offering

Community Health Systems' (NYSE:CYH) wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems prices an offering of $1,535M aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% senior secured notes due 2030. The sale is expected to be consummated on or about February 4, 2022. Net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 6.625% senior secured...
Ryan Specialty Group prices senior notes offering

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) has priced an offering of $400M in aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2030. Notes were priced at 100% of par. Sale of the notes is expected to complete on February 3, 2022. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes,...
PharmaCann Borrows Additional $40M Via Private Offering Of 12% Senior Secured Notes

PharmaCann Inc., a vertically integrated marijuana company finalized an additional issuance of a 12% senior secured note due June 30, 2025. The Chicago-based operator reported Thursday that net proceeds from the upsize were around $39.5 million, after the original issue discount and other estimated offering expenses that will be used for strategic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.
CHS to offer $1.5B in senior secured notes

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems plans to offer $1.54 billion worth of senior secured notes to repay outstanding bonds. The for-profit healthcare operator will offer investors senior secured notes due in 2030. The proceeds will be used to help redeem all of its outstanding 6.625 percent senior secured notes that are due in 2025.
Charter subsidiaries prices $1.2B of senior notes offering

Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital (Issuers), have priced $1.2B of senior unsecured notes due 2032. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.750% per annum and will be issued at a price of 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount. Net proceeds will...
Charter Prices $1.2 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Issuers"), have priced $1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.750% per annum and will be issued at a price of 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount.
Commercial Metals prices upsized $600M senior notes in two tranches

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has priced $300M of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030 and $300M of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2032 . The offering size was increased to $600M from previously announced $300M. Offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2022. Net proceeds will be used to...
The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's December Update: Celebrating 15% Year-Over-Year Dividend Growth

Jane's retirement accounts generated a total of $2,580.62 of dividend income for December 2021 vs. $1,946.03 of dividend income for December 2020. For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.
Nucor rallies on Q4 profit beat as steel price per ton doubles

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +2.6% pre-market after Q4 earnings edged analyst expectations while revenues nearly doubled, and the steelmaker said end-use market demand for steel remains strong. Q4 net income jumped more than five-fold to a quarterly record $2.25B from $398.8M in the year-ago period, while sales surged 97% to $10.36B; total...
