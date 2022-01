Ronda Rousey reportedly met with a WWE official last week. As we’ve noted, it was revealed this week that WWE is pushing for Rousey to make her return to action soon, and she has been discussed as a potential Royal Rumble entrant. It’s been speculated that she may return at Saturday’s big event in the Women’s Rumble Match, but nothing has been confirmed. It was also reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey will be at WrestleMania 38 in April. Rousey has reportedly been training and there’s been a feeling of “when and not if” she returns to the ring.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO