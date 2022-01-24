ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New iMac Pro to come with new 12 Core CPU

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Apple has a number of new Macs on the way this year, one of them will be the new 27 inch iMac, there is a possibility of two versions of this, a standard 27 inch iMac and a new iMac Pro. We are expecting these new iMacs to come...

