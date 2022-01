We were as bummed out as anyone with the rise in the Omicron variant that forced us to forego this year’s in-person CES event. We knew a few great Chromebooks would be at the show and that made us all even more upset that we’d likely not get our hands on them until a later date. With HP’s new Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and this Acer Spin 513 (that is the world’s first Chromebook with the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 inside), there were some very, very notable announcements from this year’s show.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO