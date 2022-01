Adam and Mike start out by discussing how difficult it is to be a fan of this Celtics team. More specifically, Adam is close to breaking up with this Celtics iteration. Luckily Mike has some sage relationship wisdom. Mike supports his advice by comparing some on the Celtics roster to other players around the league who have improved their standing. Where does Zach LaVine fit in? He continues by sharing lineup data to give some positive indicators for optimism as well as statistics for the past 15 Celtics’ games. Some are potentially shocking. Finally, Adam and Mike answer critical questions about the upcoming trade deadline. Who MUST the Celtics trade before the deadline? Should they trade Marcus Smart? How important is avoiding the Luxury Tax this season?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO