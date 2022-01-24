ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Big blockbuster movies this year

BBC
 3 days ago

A new year means new experiences, new memories and of course new...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
Z107.3

2022 Is The Year For Stephen King Movie Lovers

Lots of Stephen King-related content is coming to a screen near you. Local Bangor, Maine hero Stephen King, is one of a kind. A true legend. To say that he is prolific would be a huge understatement. He has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, with no end in sight, as he is constantly working. Many of these have been turned into features films and TV series. This impressive list speaks for itself, but what the heck, here is a partial list of what he has introduced into the fabric of pop culture.
BANGOR, ME
#Super Mario Bros
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
Cinema Blend

Talking 'Scream' With Radio Silence & Our Most Anticipated Movies Of The Year

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and their producing partner Chad Villella join the show to discuss taking on the hefty task of reviving the Scream franchise, bringing back the original cast, reading the script for the first time, some of their favorite Scream moments, and more. Stick around for our spoiler-free reviews of the film later in the show!
culturedvultures.com

10 Uplifting Movies To Begin The New Year With

We’re almost two weeks into the new year, leaving behind the lazing holidays and plunging ourselves back into the world of work with full force once more. January is a little bare bones when it comes to movies, so what better way to make use of your downtime than by indulging in some good movies that make you feel a little better about life?
NFL
movieboozer.com

365 Days- A New Year of Movies- Week 2

The second week of 2022, which sure doesn’t look like it’s trying to be an improvement on 2021 or 2020, was pretty eclectic watching. Yes, I finally got around to this, and yes, I found it to be pretty darn interesting scene-setting, and pretty darn funny to boot (Alligator Loki is welcome back anytime). It’s somewhat fascinating how lode-bearing Marvel is making these shows, and how arguably it’s starting to do its most interesting work here. They mythology and world-building here are difficult to undersell- our new Thanos very likely has been introduced here. And Tom Hiddleston + Owen Wilson is a treat. Two Beers.
WTOP

Column: 10 years as a movie critic on WTOP

NOTE: Thank you for a decade of reading my reviews, starting 10 years ago today. Everyone always asks, “How do you become a movie critic?” The answer is: I have no idea. You don’t really apply because there aren’t job postings for the gig, especially in D.C. You just have to get your foot in the door, while devouring movies in your spare time.
Distractify

The Future of 'Eternals' Might Be Big for the MCU — Will the Movie Have a Sequel?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Eternals. When it comes to Eternals, the film is an oddity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among a growing franchise of groundbreaking cinematic experiences and inoffensive if not repetitive origin stories, the 2021 film stands on its own as one of the most divisive films in the series. Despite its respectable 78 percent audience score, the movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes critics rating for an MCU film. What does that mean for a sequel?
GamesRadar+

James Gunn reveals Peacemaker character will appear in a "future big DC movie"

James Gunn has revealed that a character from Peacemaker will appear in a "big" upcoming DC movie. "It is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters... I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here," he told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast.
Empire

2022 Movie Preview: The Best Films Coming Out This Year

Out with the old, in with the new. Now that it’s January, we have a whole new year’s worth of films to look forward to – 12 months sure to bring a stack of must-see movies on screens big and small, from long-awaited sequels and highly-anticipated blockbusters, to much-hyped awards favourites and under-the-radar indie treasures. And trust us, there’s plenty to be excited about.
Urban Milwaukee

‘King Richard’ Had Blockbuster Potential

Released to film festivals in October and to the general public in November, King Richard should still be playing at movie theaters but has moved rather formidably to a variety of streaming services (usually for $19.99 rental), confounding expectations given its budget, its star draw in Will Smith and its big-time investors.
TENNIS
piratesandprincesses.net

RUMOR: Madame Web Movie To Start Filming Later This Year?

ATTENTION. THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. With SONY bringing in over $1.6 Billion at the Box Office thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and with there being much anticipation for the upcoming Morbius spinoff releasing this April they seem to be moving ahead with their plans for more spinoff films and sequels. One of the rumored characters seems to be one that not many people thought would get a solo film let alone have ever heard of.
