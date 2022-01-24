Big blockbuster movies this year

The second week of 2022, which sure doesn’t look like it’s trying to be an improvement on 2021 or 2020, was pretty eclectic watching. Yes, I finally got around to this, and yes, I found it to be pretty darn interesting scene-setting, and pretty darn funny to boot (Alligator Loki is welcome back anytime). It’s somewhat fascinating how lode-bearing Marvel is making these shows, and how arguably it’s starting to do its most interesting work here. They mythology and world-building here are difficult to undersell- our new Thanos very likely has been introduced here. And Tom Hiddleston + Owen Wilson is a treat. Two Beers.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO