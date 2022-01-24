Dysphagia Management Market Industry Insights, Size, Share, Growth, and Analysis, 2021 – 2028

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they’re less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...

