Camping World Boosts Stock Repurchase Program

Norfolk Southern Corp. said Tuesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 15 cents, to $1.24 a share from $1.09 a share. The railroad company's stock fell 2.2% in morning trading, but outperformed the Dow Jones Transportation Average , which dove 2.8%. Based on current stock prices, Norfolk's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.84%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.43%. "This increase in the dividend payment represents our confidence in the strength of the company and its prospects for long-term growth," said Norfolk Chief Executive James Squires. The stock has shed 6.0% over the past three months, while the Dow transports has lost 5.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed 5.1%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO