Stocks

Camping World Boosts Stock Repurchase Program

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) Board of Directors has authorized a $152.7 million increase to its $225 million stock repurchase program originally approved on October 30, 2020.
  • The increase has resulted in about $200 million remaining available for such repurchases.
  • The company's board also extended the expiration of the repurchase authorization to December 31, 2025.
  • Camping World plans to make repurchases under the program in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CWH shares traded higher by 0.42% at $31.36 in premarket on the last check Monday.

