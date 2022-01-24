ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

CurrencyWorks Motoclub Unveils Version 2.0

By CurrencyWorks
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Los Angeles CA, January 24, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that Motoclub has launched V2 of its product with updated and added features to advance the way members interact within their NFT community.

Motoclub’s platform is continually optimizing to enable automobile enthusiasts and NFT collectors to jump straight into the action by highlighting featured SparkNFTs, upcoming auctions and exclusive event access.

These enhancements come ahead of the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction event, where Motoclub will be offering four very exclusive 1-of-1 NFTs for sale, which go under the hammer on January 28 and 29, respectively.

The Barrett-Jackson Houston Elite Collection features:

  • 1979 Porsche 928 "Risky Business" Movie Car – Lot #4001 to be sold on Friday, January 28
  • 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Topless Roadster – Lot #4002 to be sold on Friday, January 28
  • 2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot #4003 to be sold on Saturday, January 29
  • 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 "Birdcage" re-creation – Lot #4004 to be sold on Saturday, January 29

Each NFT will be minted as 1-of-1 and will contain 1 x specially commissioned illustration, 3 x high res digital images, and 1 x video of the sale of the vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

To register to bid on these NFTs, please sign-up here.

The new corporate look will also be on full display at Motoclub’s Scottsdale booth, which can be found at stand 3A in the Exhibitor Marketplace hall.

“Version 2 of the Motoclub platform enhances our product, providing updated features and community benefits,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “We have been steadily scaling Motoclub since its launch last summer, with the expansion of our Barrett-Jackson NFTs, we’re moving into a strong position within the automotive NFT space.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction takes place from January 22 to January 30.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

CurrencyWorks Motoclub Reveals Rare NFTs to be Auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022

Los Angeles CA, January 13, 2022, CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform is set to auction a unique set of rare NFTs at the forthcoming Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

CurrencyWorks Motoclub Announces New Barrett-Jackson NFT Collector Series

Los Angeles CA, January 27, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that Motoclub has unveiled its latest NFT collector line – the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series. This new set of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How You Can Use Mark Cuban's New Website To Get Cheaper Drugs

Last week, billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban launched a new website that offers generic pharmaceutical drugs at a cheaper price than what’s available at most pharmacies. The company is called the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC). MCCPDC will compete with pharmacy giants Walgreens Boots Alliance...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Why Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crashing All Of A Sudden?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tumbled sharply at press time. What Happened: Major cryptocurrencies dropped suddenly late night Thursday. BTC fell 7.75% to $38,696.38 below the psychologically important $40,000 mark over 24 hours. The fall in ETH was sharper as the second largest coin fell...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Cars
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
City
Scottsdale, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hilton
Benzinga

These 2 Cryptos Named After Elon Musk's Dog Experiencing Massive Gains, Defying The Crypto Sell-off

Amid the crypto market rout, a few coins are towering tall, and two cryptos which are among the biggest gainers, are dog-themed currencies. What Happened: NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF), a gaming-based passive income-generating crypto, was seen trading with gains close to 500% on Saturday, according to CoinMarketCap. It is a relatively new crypto and was launched in 2021. It is built on the Binance Smart Chain and has a maximum supply of 100 billion NinjaFloki tokens.
PETS
Benzinga

This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, AMD And Nvidia

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a global leader in oil production and in the past year, a big winner for bullish traders and investors. Since January 2021, Marathon Oil stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and semiconductor stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bears Salivate As The Crypto Plummets — But Here's Why A Bounce May Be On The Way

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was plummeting more than 7% lower on Friday afternoon following in tandem with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which was trading about 1.7% lower. The decline accelerated at 2:45 p.m. EST, when the SPY fell below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 200-day is an important bellwether indicator that marks the turning point between what is considered a bull versus a bear market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Las Vegas#Version 2 0#Vehicles#Currencyworks Inc#The Company#Cse#Cwrk#Otcqb#Nft#Chevrolet#Maserati Tipo
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $167M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $167,484,444 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own? $100K, $1M, Or Is He A Whale?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) do you think Elon Musk owns?
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Why Peloton's Production Halt Could Cause Repercussions For Affirm

Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) fell sharply lower Thursday after a CNBC report, citing internal documents, revealed the company is temporarily halting production of some of its products as a result of waning consumer demand. What To Know: Peloton reportedly plans to pause production of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Conn's HomePlus Expands To Daytona Beach, Florida

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) said it has expanded into the Daytona Beach, Florida market, with a new store in the International Speedway Square. The opening of the Daytona Beach store will mark the 11th Conn's HomePlus location to open in Florida, bringing the total number of stores to 158 across 15 states.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy