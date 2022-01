A 29-year-old Yakima man arrested for killing a 1-year-old boy in Yakima in 2020 was in court Thursday hoping to get his bail reduced so he can get out of jail. However the hearing for Terrance Chip Ogle was postponed until next Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. Ogle is being held in the Yakima County jail on a charge of 2nd degree murder for the killing of 1-year-old Alexander Lynch.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO