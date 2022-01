Who wants cake? Everyone loves cake? It's impossible not to. It goes with every occasion, every celebration, especially birthdays. It's like the biggest ingredient for anyone's birthday. Or if you need to bring something to any kind of party, you can never go wrong with cake. So what is Wyoming's favorite cake? You might be surprised to know that it's the only state that chose this particular favorite in the Cowboy State.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO