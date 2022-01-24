ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psoriasis Treatment Market Worth USD 13.1 Billion | 7.3% CAGR by 2025

By Market Research Future
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the research reports by MRFR, the global psoriasis treatment market is likely to cross a market size of over USD 13.1 billion in 2025 while recording a healthy CAGR of over 7.3% during the review timeframe. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that frequently links with...

