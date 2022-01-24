ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA Saints don’t need to focus on QB position in 2022, per PFF

By Kristen Wong
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints will rise or fall based on who plays under center in 2022, but one NFL writer doesn’t believe the quarterback position should be considered a top priority. After rotating through four quarterbacks in 2021, the Saints could definitely use more stability as they rebuild...

