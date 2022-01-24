ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay pets of the week for Jan. 28

By compiled by East Bay Times
East Bay Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the perfect pair of feline stunners? Like our namesake, the esteemed Betty White, we’re an exceptional duo — a whole lot of sweet with just the right dose of spice! Since we’re besties, we want to be adopted together — double the purrs, affection and joy! We’re on the...

Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Specs

Specs is a young, smart boy who is ready to explore the world. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Specs from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. Specs is a young boy (7 months) looking for an active home to help him get his energy out. He is ready to be on the go. Hikes? Yes please! Runs? Perfect! Walks? Amazing as well! He’s down for it all and more!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Billings Gazette

Pet of the week: Copper

Copper is a 3-year-old male Hound and Pittie mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. He loves attention and cuddle time. Copper knows basic commands, walks on a loose leash, and is not a barker. He does well with dogs and cats with proper introductions. He is house trained.
PETS
Mercury News

Pet of the Week: Violet

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Ms. Violet. Her name evokes a “In the library with the candlestick” or even a prim and proper character on Downton Abbey vibe. Ms. Violet is neither, but she is striving to be so well-mannered that she’ll be able to prance on her walks with her pinkies out. Ms. Violet is a 10-month-old spayed female Shepherd mix. She’s a society beauty with tons of spirited energy and luminous black fur. She’s eagerly absorbing her lessons in our behavior classes, and with continued training, Ms. Violet will not only know all the basic obedience steps but might even learn to distinguish between the salad and dessert forks. She really does want to be anointed prim and proper à la Downton Abbey. This canine bundle of enthusiasm should not be in a home with cats and would do best with someone experienced with dogs needing helpful behavior guidance. Ms. Violet isn’t going to knock you down in the library with a candlestick, but she just might smother you with puppy kisses. Looking for a high-energy and happy-go-lucky dog? Ask for Ms. Violet A903113.
PETS
Point Pleasant Register

Shelter pets of the week

A playful and loving pup named Rosey and a feline with a playful personality named Ricki are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Adoption fees for some pets have been sponsored. Call the shelter for more information.
MASON COUNTY, WV
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Jan. 20

Two dogs, one cat and one guinea pig have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first is Lincoln, a 10-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a black and white coat. He originally arrived at the shelter back in June 201 as a stray that no one reclaimed. Since then, he's been adopted and returned a total of seven times. Previous adopters have said he is not good with male dogs or cats, so he is required to be adopted into a home without those. He is, however, great with children and loves to play fetch. Lincoln has recently developed some separation anxiety and storm anxiety, and would benefit from a home familiar with these conditions. He is patiently seeking his forever home. His adoption fee is $35.
PETS
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Carrot

Carrot is a 5-year-old female, black and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Carrot was found tied up and abandoned, so she is somewhat timid but seems to do well well around other dogs at the shelter. Carrot's adoption fees include her neuter,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
republictimes.net

Spaz | Pet of the Week

Spaz is a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and give head boops. He likes to get in your face and sit in your lap. Sleeping is his favorite activity. He does best with other male cats not females. He is a grumpy old man who likes his peace and quiet.
PETS
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 16

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. BLUEBELL, 8 years, domestic longhair, cream, spayed female. CHANTRIA, 3 years, domestic mediumhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Pepita

Meet Pepita! She wasn't socialized much with humans when she was really little, so she's been playing catch-up the last couple months! She is 6 months old now. It takes her a bit of time to trust new people and situations, but she is so much fun once she does! She will play and play and play some more! She also loves being pet and will spend every night nestled in your armpit. Make sure you're not too late with meal times, otherwise she will be reminding you with her persistent little meow.
PETS
WKRG News 5

Pet of the Week: Marvin the pup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a little cutie pie puppy named Marvin. Marvin is up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. He is the cutest little thing, but we don’t know exactly what he is. He is four months old, and the Mobile SPCA does not think he will be […]
MOBILE, AL
montpelierbridge.org

Pet of the Week: Aretha

Have a quiet, easy going home? Aretha would like your attention. She would love nothing more than to become the new companion of a guinea-pig–experienced home. She is definitely on the shy side and would likely do best if her new home had an established herd of gals she could eventually join after a proper introduction period.
VERMONT STATE
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Checkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Are you in the market for a fluffy, tuxedo- coated, large-headed, sassy-pants feline? If so, then we have just the cat for you!. Checkers has spunk, attitude, and clown-like antics to keep you entertained. He'd probably do best as the only cat (he wants to...
ROCHESTER, NY

