East Bay pets of the week for Jan. 28

Two dogs, one cat and one guinea pig have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first is Lincoln, a 10-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a black and white coat. He originally arrived at the shelter back in June 201 as a stray that no one reclaimed. Since then, he's been adopted and returned a total of seven times. Previous adopters have said he is not good with male dogs or cats, so he is required to be adopted into a home without those. He is, however, great with children and loves to play fetch. Lincoln has recently developed some separation anxiety and storm anxiety, and would benefit from a home familiar with these conditions. He is patiently seeking his forever home. His adoption fee is $35.
