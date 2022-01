The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to remove the states of New York and Washington D.C. and the countries of Andorra, Isle of Man and San Marino. The country of Aruba has been added to the travel quarantine list. An unvaccinated individual who has not had COVID-19 within the last 90 days or those that have not received all the recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots, should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

