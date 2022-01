Tax season is officially here. Scammers will be trying to take tax refunds from filers. To prevent getting scammed, keep these tips in mind. The IRS has released a set of 10 tips to prevent filers from getting scammed this tax season. Overall, if you have someone do your taxes for you, then you should pay extra attention to their credentials and their business. First off, you should always err on the safe side and choose a tax preparer that is open year-round. Tax preparers that only pop up around tax season are often less legitimate.

