Thunder Gameday: Back at Home Against the Bulls

By Nick Crain
 3 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled of late, losing five consecutive games and nine of their last ten. Things won’t get any easier tonight, as they’ll host the Chicago Bulls in Oklahoma City.

The Bulls have lost two-straight games, which has brought them to 28-17 on the season. As such, they’ve slipped from the top seed in the Eastern Conference to the third overall slot.

Can they turn things around tonight, or will the Thunder make it three consecutive losses for Chicago?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Bulls, and the total over/under is 214.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

When fully healthy, the Bulls are one of the best teams in the entire NBA. After going all-in over the past year making several moves, Chicago looks like a legitimate championship contender.

With that in mind, they'll be without key players tonight against the Thunder. Regardless, the Bulls are deep enough to still be favorites in this contest.

This game could simply come down to 3-point shooting. Chicago is the best team in the league from beyond the arc, knocking down 38.0% from deep. On the flip side, Oklahoma City is the worst in the NBA, shooting just 31.0% from 3-point range.

If this game turns into a shootout, the Thunder will likely fall short by the end of the night.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) vs. Chicago Bulls (28-17)

WHEN:

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Now that the season has crossed the halfway point, Oklahoma City is starting to struggle. In the modern NBA, knocking down 3-pointers is key, which is something the Thunder have been historically bad at this season.

