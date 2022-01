Legends and Leaders gave way to East and West which may now give way to ... well, what the Big Ten did for its first century or so of existence. The conference is considering major scheduling chances as early as 2023, according to The Athletic. The league could eliminate divisions and drop back down to eight conference games in order to get the much-ballyhooed Alliance scheduling pact with the ACC and Pac-12 off the ground and position the league for the anticipated expansion of the College Football Playoff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO