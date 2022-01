I was a virtual attendee at the Jan. 22 ward redistricting, publicly held meeting who also spoke on the subject. I am expressing my disapproval and disgust with how the redrawing process took place, the lack of transparency, the lack of adequate and timely notification (in newspapers, on Jersey City’s website and on social media platforms), not allowing questions to be asked at the meeting and the lack of diversity in the makeup of the ward redistricting commission.

