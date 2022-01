Cuyahoga County saw more than 700 overdose for the second time in its history in 2021. The county had 715 overdose deaths last year, according to data from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. That figure is up from 553 overdose deaths last year and is the second highest number the county has experienced in a calendar year. There were 727 overdose deaths in 2017.

