ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9OuV_0du3OGaW00
Germany Shooting Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened. (R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP) (R.Priebe)

BERLIN — (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.

Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself. It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Gunman shoots rival dead on Brooklyn street: NYPD

A gunman lying in wait jumped out of a car and gunned down a man on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said. The 44-year-old victim was underneath an elevated train line on Broadway near Jefferson Ave. in Bushwick about 4:50 a.m. when the shooter stepped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire, striking the victim in the neck and chest. EMS rushed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New video of gunman, getaway car in Bronx shooting that wounded infant

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance visuals released Monday night shows a suspected gunman, and the car he used to flee, after gunfire left a Bronx baby girl wounded last Wednesday, police said. New video obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a nearby block, authorities said. Additionally, new surveillance images […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Heidelberg University#Frankfurt#Berlin#Ap#Neuenheimer Feld#Dpa#The Associated Press
San Diego Channel

Student kills woman, wounds 3 others in shooting at German university

Authorities in Germany say a suspected gunman killed one person and injured three others at a university in Heidelberg inside a lecture hall on Monday before killing himself. According to the Associated Press, police said the lone gunman was an 18-year-old German citizen who was a biology student at Heidelberg University.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Omaha.com

One dead, two wounded in Florence neighborhood shooting

A 20-year-old man died and two other people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Sunday night near a Florence neighborhood sports bar. The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. at a shopping center in the 7400 block of North 30th Street, according to a police spokesman. Vincent D. Burns of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
The Independent

Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died

The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said.Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call, authorities said. Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee, striking him in the head and arm, police said.A law enforcement official told The Associated Press...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Eight-year-old Mexican girl a victim of gang violence in Chicago

An eight-year-old girl who recently moved to Chicago from Mexico was shot dead over the weekend, the latest apparent victim of gang violence in the midwest US city. A GoFundMe set up for the Ortega family said the little girl and her mother had recently moved to Chicago from Mexico to "build their American Dream."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt In Separate St. Paul Shootings Wednesday Night

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night in St. Paul. Officers were first called to a Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street in the Capitol neighborhood at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim, a man in his 40s, had been struck in the torso, and had already been taken by a private vehicle to Regions Hospital before police arrived. He is expected to survive. (credit: CBS) A half-hour later and about a mile north, another man in his 40s was reported having been shot on the 70 block of Hatch Avenue in the North End neighborhood. The victim, who was also transported to Regions before police arrived, suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” in the attack. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police say it isn’t clear if the man was actually shot at the reported location.
SAINT PAUL, MN
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy