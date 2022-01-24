BrainChip Reflects on a Successful 2021, with Move to Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

To meet the increased demand for converter speed and resolution, JEDEC proposed the JESD204 standard describing a new efficient serial interface to handle data converters. In 2006, the JESD204 standard offered support for multiple data converters over a single lane with the following standard revisions; A, B, and C successively adding features such as support for multiple lanes, deterministic latency, and error detection and correction while constantly increasing Lane Rates. The JESD204D revision is currently in the works and aims to once more increase the Lane Rate to 112Gbps with the change of lane encoding and a switch of the error correction scheme to Reed-Solomon. Most of today’s high-speed converters make use of the JESD standard and the applications fall within but are not limited to Wireless, Telecom, Aerospace, Military, Imaging, and Medical, in essence anywhere a high-speed converter can be used.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO