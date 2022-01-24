ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

BrainChip Reflects on a Successful 2021, with Move to Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

design-reuse.com
 3 days ago

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 24, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Arval And Ridecell Sign Strategic Partnership To Deploy Next-Generation Shared Mobility Solutions Offering Customers Seamless And Global Mobility Coverage

Arval, a European leader in full-service leasing and new sustainable mobility solutions, and Ridecell, a global fleet automation and mobility solutions provider, announce the signature of their strategic partnership with the shared objective of accelerating the development of end-to-end mobility solutions. Ridecell’s fleet automation and mobility platform coupled with Arval’s leading position in the car leasing market will help cover any mobility needs of Arval corporate customers throughout Europe.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

The Next-Generation Newsroom

Apart from those very rare opportunities to start a news operation from a blank sheet of paper, in most cases, talking about technology for news production means a "refresh," an update. Whatever comes next must build on what we have today―not sweep it all away. An existing broadcast newsroom...
FACEBOOK
helpnetsecurity.com

What makes edge computing successful?

To compete in a digital-first world, organizations are prioritizing investments in digital tools to augment physical spaces and assets and enable seamless and secure data gathering and analysis. These investments empower organizations to provision enterprise workloads at edge locations in support of innovative edge use cases. IDC research examines the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Markets#Brainchip Holdings Ltd#Brn#Otcqx#Brchf#Adr#Board Of Directors#Neuromorphic Ai#The Akida Akd1000#Socionext America#Tsmc#Akida Ip#Asic#Megachips
cnx-software.com

$499 BrainChip AKD1000 PCIe board enables AI inference and training at the edge

BrainChip has announced the availability of the Akida AKD1000 (mini) PCIe boards based on the company’s neuromorphic processor of the same name and relying on spiking neural networks (SNN) which to deliver real-time inference in a way that is much more efficient than “traditional” AI chips based on CNN (convolutional neural network) technology.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Cogniteam’s Nimbus Supports Cloud-based Robot with NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI

Cogniteam on Wednesday announced it is supporting the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform into its cloud-based robotics development and deployment platform, allowing cloud-enabled deployments to use NVIDIA technology for the first time. More customers are moving over to NVIDIA’s GPU-accelerated technologies that can be developed and deployed through the cloud....
COMPUTERS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DAON LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION OF ITS POPULAR DIGITAL IDENTITY VERIFICATION AND PROOFING SOLUTION

Hosted web app deployment model reduces integration overhead, cuts time-to-market from months to hours. Best-in-class data visibility and fine-grained customization enables better decision making. Enhanced UX design delivers market-leading verification outcomes. Daon, the global leader in cross-channel identity continuity solutions, announced today the availability of its next-gen digital identity verification...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopolitan.com

Next-Generation Privacy Infrastructure Provider Nym Introduces Cosmos-based Blockchain ‘Nyx’

Global Mixnet Rollout Commences with General Purpose Smart Contract Blockchain and Swisscom Partnership. Privacy infrastructure startup Nym Technologies has commenced another step towards its fully functional mainnet launch. The Nym team has generated the first block for its Nym mainnet on the blockchain ‘Nyx’, and the team is now onboarding validators, including Dokia Capital, a16z-backed Figment, Chorus One, and most recently, Telco giant Swisscom as well as Nodes Guru and a number of validators from the community such as Commodum, who have shown the quality of their work and dedication to the mission in the 2021 Nym testnets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

Comviva To Offer Next-Generation BlueMarble Solution On IBM Cloud For Telecommunications

Integrated solution to enable commerce and monetization solutions for the emerging era of 5G and Edge. Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver its next-generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Turing AI Launches Their Comprehensive Retail Intelligence Solution: The Next Evolution of Retail Intelligence

Turing AI announced the formal launch of their newest service offering: Turing AI for Retail. On the leading edge of Retail Intelligence, Turing AI for retail combines Turing AI’s retail specific machine learning algorithms and intelligent workflow automation, with a retailers existing camera infrastructure to give retailers deep insights of the customer’s end-to-end journey while measuring key demographic data and associated buying patterns to turn insights into directive actions, transforming their retail operations.
RETAIL
bostonnews.net

Next-Generation Firewall Market to Reach $6,719.56 Million by 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Next Generation Firewall is an advanced firewall that offers additional features such as Active Directory integrated support, reliable malware filtering, SSH and SSL inspection. This technology has the ability to detect and block complex attacks through port, protocol, and application-level security measures. These firewalls are implemented on several models, including software and hardware. Organizational priorities over online applications and SaaS services are insufficient to provide effective network security, raising security concerns about regular port and protocol inspection. This ongoing migration of IT workloads to clouds such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, coupled with the complexity of hybrid network architectures, is a trend in the Next-Generation Firewall Market that drives market growth. ..
MARKETS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Next generation solutions to today’s IT problems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The federal government needs to increase the speed of software innovation to bring key services to our citizens as well as capabilities to our warfighters. Cloud, Cloud Native...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Federated Learning Solution Market Is Going To Boom | Intellegens, DataFleets, Edge Delta

The latest 94+ page survey report on Federated Learning Solution Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Federated Learning Solution market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Nvidia, Cloudera, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google LLC, OWKIN, Intellegens, DataFleets, Edge Delta, Enveil, SHERPA EUROPE, Machine Learning, Secure AI Labs & Lifebit Biotech.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Dynam.AI Unveils Vizlab, a Next-Generation AI Platform with Customizable Real-World Machine Learning Capabilities

Data scientists are encouraged to join the early access waitlist at Vizlab.AI and request a demo. Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) software development firm best known for full stack AI innovation, announced the early commercial release of Vizlab™, an AI/Machine Learning (ML) platform designed to address the complex needs of enterprise data scientists and solve the key problems with AI/ML applications in the market today. This customizable, intuitive, end-to-end AI/ML development solution enables ML data scientists to design, build, improve and deploy AI engines at scale. Vizlab empowers data scientists with necessary, in-demand tools to deploy explainable AI solutions with highly accurate analytic insights.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Forecasters Foresee a $600B Chip Industry

This just in: Semiconductors have been elevated to the status of food, power and transportation, according to a growing number of chip industry forecasts that at last deem chips to be a “essential” industry. This publication recognized that fact at its founding 50 years ago. A half-century later,...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

BrainChip's $499 Akida AI Board Goes Solo

The Akida Mini PCIe board from BrainChip, which allows the creation and control of a spiking neural network, is now available as a standalone product. Previously the board was only available via development kit bundles including a Raspberry Pi 4 kit. The boards, which feature the company's Akida AI accelerator...
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Bridging Analog and Digital worlds at high speed with the JESD204 serial interface

To meet the increased demand for converter speed and resolution, JEDEC proposed the JESD204 standard describing a new efficient serial interface to handle data converters. In 2006, the JESD204 standard offered support for multiple data converters over a single lane with the following standard revisions; A, B, and C successively adding features such as support for multiple lanes, deterministic latency, and error detection and correction while constantly increasing Lane Rates. The JESD204D revision is currently in the works and aims to once more increase the Lane Rate to 112Gbps with the change of lane encoding and a switch of the error correction scheme to Reed-Solomon. Most of today’s high-speed converters make use of the JESD standard and the applications fall within but are not limited to Wireless, Telecom, Aerospace, Military, Imaging, and Medical, in essence anywhere a high-speed converter can be used.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

The Real Reason Behind the Automotive Industry IC Shortage - A Step-Function Surge in Demand!

After years of moderate increases, IC suppliers blindsided by automotive IC demand spike in 2021. January 25, 2022 -- IC Insights has updated and released its comprehensive forecast and analysis of the worldwide semiconductor industry in its January Semiconductor Industry Flash Report, which is included as part of the 2022, 25th edition of The McClean Report service. Next month, the company will release the first of its four quarterly updates to the service. The February quarterly update will include, among numerous other topics, an in-depth analysis of the automotive IC market. An excerpt from this analysis is presented in this Research Bulletin.
ECONOMY
design-reuse.com

Jerome Nadel Joins BrainChip as Chief Marketing Officer

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 25, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that semiconductor marketing expert Jerome Nadel has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Nadel will drive corporate and product marketing to support the full commercialization of its Akida™ neuromorphic computing platforms.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy