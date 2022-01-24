ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

School week preview across the Ozarks

By David Chasanov, Christina Randall
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After numerous schools across the Ozarks closed or changed their learning plan last week, you might be wondering what this school week is going to look like.

SPS announces it will go virtual next week due to COVID-19

Springfield Public Schools (SPS) will not be in school today. That means all in-person and virtual learning has been canceled. SPS teachers are spending today preparing for virtual learning, which begins Tuesday, January 25. Parents also have the opportunity to attend a webinar to help them prepare. Virtual learning will continue through Friday, January 28. Webinars are being offered today at noon and 6 p.m. A third opportunity is available tomorrow at 6 p.m. You can register for a session through SPS’ website .

Nixa Public Schools is going to continue having in-person classes as long as they have enough substitute teachers.

As of right now, Ozark and Republic will also have seated, in-person classes.

The West Plains School District also plans on being back in school today. They’ve been out of school the past couple of days because of icy roads.

