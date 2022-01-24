ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022

By Aspire Technology
Light Reading
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are a mobile operator looking for a way to reduce deployment and operational costs, an investor looking for the next worthwhile investment in telecoms, or an engineer looking for a successful career step, Open RAN is the next big thing you should consider for 2022. Market demand...

www.lightreading.com

Computer Weekly

BT and Nokia trial Open RAN in UK

The UK’s mobile industry has hit the accelerator in open radio access network (Open RAN) in recent weeks, and just days after Vodafone announced the country’s first 5G Open RAN site, BT has shown its commitment to the development and deployment of Open RAN technology by announcing details of a trial with Nokia in the city of Hull.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

2022: The Year That Open RAN Knocks Down the Door Featured

Open RAN has been a hot topic in the digital space for many years. In 2021, it got hotter. A year where everyone saw the world truly adapting to the new normal, 5G adoption was at the highest. The network creators across the world invested more heavily in open technologies. So much so that Dell'Oro Group revised the Open RAN radio and baseband revenue projections by $5 billion between 2022 and 2025. This year began with the news of Vodafone turning on the first live 5G open RAN site in the U.K. It is becoming more and more clear that the momentum is on Open RAN’s side and it will continue in 2022 and beyond. Here are four (4) predictions about what Open Ran will enable in society in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Open RAN on track to comprise 15% of radio access networks by 2026

Research from telecommunications analyst Dell’Oro Group has painted a rosy picture for the development of the open radio access network (Open RAN/O-RAN) ecosystem. It found that revenues from O-RAN technology and Open RAN radio and baseband surprised with growth in 2020 and 2021, bolstering the thesis that Open RAN is here to stay and the architecture will play an important role before 6G.
TECHNOLOGY
#Mobile Network#Standardization#Mobile Technology#Design#Gsma#Aspire Technology#Telco Cloud
The Independent

Vodafone to begin switching off its 3G network in 2023 to improve 4G and 5G

Vodafone will start turning off its 3G network in 2023 as part of plans to improve 4G and 5G services for customers, the mobile operator has announced.The telecoms firm said the programme will see 3G coverage gradually phased out and replaced by strengthened 4G and 5G services, which offer faster, more reliable connectivity.The 3G shutdown comes 17 years after Vodafone launched its coverage in the UK, with the network having handled nearly 500 billion minutes of calls, the company said, but comes as reliance on it continues to decrease – according to Vodafone less than 4% of data on its...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telefonica Germany Activates its First Mini-Radio Cells with Open RAN in Munich

As the first German network operator, O2 / Telefónica has activated the first mini-radio cells with innovative Open RAN technology (ORAN) in Munich. In addition to the very well developed O2 network, this will provide all O2 customers with even more capacity and higher bandwidths at busy locations in the future. The installation of pure 5G Open RAN mini radio cells ("5G standalone") will follow later in the year. With the compact, flexibly deployable latest-generation mini mobile cells, the company is able to increase 5G/4G capacities in the O2 network at high-traffic locations in urban areas faster than before. The mini-radio cells, attached to a building facade on Klenzestraße in Munich's Gärtnerplatz district, supplement the 4G/5G mobile network installed on rooftops in the city center, but do not replace it.
WORLD
Embedded.com

Why Open RAN needs a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity

The rise of network softwarization and cloud has encouraged a more diverse supply chain and consequently, the zero-trust approach is discussed as a possible way to address the cybersecurity risks that comes with it. Connectivity demands have accelerated the rollout of infrastructure and provided an opportunity for new players to...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Joins ARI-5G to Accelerate Open RAN Deployment in the UK

Amdocs on Wednesday announced that it is part of a consortium that has secured UK Government funding in an initiative designed to accelerate Open RAN deployment in the UK and globally. The “Accelerating RAN Intelligence in 5G” (ARI-5G) consortium is one of several winning bids to receive funding from the...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Hutch Lanka, edotco trial open RAN

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka teamed with tower company edotco Services Lanka to conduct an open RAN trial using multi-purpose lampposts in an effort to lower infrastructure costs, Daily Mirror reported. Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka CEO Thirukumar Nadarasa told the newspaper the project would deliver cost benefits across its 4G network of more...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Chunghwa Telecom Picks Keysight to Validate Open RAN Equipment

Keysight Technologies on Wednesday announced that Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest integrated telecommunications services company, has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to accelerate verification of radio access network (RAN) equipment based on standards defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE. hunghwa Telecom, a provider of fixed-line, mobile, broadband and internet...
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

DCMS taps Arqit for 5G project to provide Open RAN security by default

The UK government has selected quantum encryption technology provider Arqit Quantum to develop a wideband solution for 5G cellular open radio access network (Open RAN) platforms. Funded as part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Future RAN Competition (FRANC), the project, in which Arqit...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH

