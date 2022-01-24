ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew, MS

Mississippi man arrested after police find his car filled with large amounts of phone cable

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi man is in jail after

On January 19, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence on County Road 102 for a suspicious vehicle.

Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Clayton Miller, 39, of Drew, Mississippi, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

During an investigation, a large amount of phone cable was discovered in the back of Miller’s vehicle.

The next day, on January 20, officers were called back to CR 102 by AT&T, who reported their phone cable had been cut and stolen.

Further investigation led to Miller being charged with Grand Larceny for the theft of the phone cable.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge issued Miller a $10,000 bond for the charges, $5,000 for each charge.

Comments / 15

truthisalligive
2d ago

in other words, I would imagine he has blisters on his hands and a very close relationship with the salvage yard

Reply
3
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

