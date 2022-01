The Biden administration is sending at-home COVID-19 tests starting next week, and will allow Americans to redeem tests at no cost through their insurance, too. Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, Americans with private insurance will be able to purchase at-home testing kits online or in stores, and get them reimbursed through a simple claim with their insurer. In order to do so, a receipt must be provided, and tests will not be subject to deductibles. Insurers have since detailed a list of the preferred storefronts and pharmacies through which to purchase these tests, as they will only reimburse up to $12 per test.

