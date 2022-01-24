ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance Review: Klondike is a White-Knuckle Look at Life During Wartime

By David Katz
thefilmstage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlondike is a funny title for this harrowing, at times absurdist Ukrainian war drama, set as conflict with Russia began to spike in 2014. Referring as it does to the Klondike Gold Rush (the setting for Chaplin’s famous silent comedy), we could expect the resonance of two historical events to overlap,...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Kathryn Hunter on Her Haunting and Scene-Stealing Witches Role in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is, among other things, visually gripping, a stark, haunting dreamscape that often seems to exist outside of time. While the film is carried by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, much has been made — justifiably — of Kathryn Hunter’s eerily limber witch: you can’t look away as she bends and contorts, calling to mind a real-life Smeagol. But the movie starts with a whiteout, and so we hear Hunter before we see her. It pulls viewers in and reinforces the notion that this nimble performance (she is echoed into all three witches) is not merely...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: The Princess Review

With The Princess, director Ed Perkins delivers a riveting documentary on one of the most famous people of the last century and somehow manages to tell her story in a way viewers haven’t seen before. As we approach the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, there is certainly no...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#War#Knuckle#Sundance Review#Ukrainian#The Klondike Gold Rush#Pro Russian
flickeringmyth.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival Review – Tantura

Co-written and directed by Alon Schwarz. In the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated. Israelis call it “The War of Independence.” Palestinians call it “Nakba” (or “catastrophe”). The film examines one village, Tantura, and why Nakba is taboo in Israeli society.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Emergency Review – Sundance 2022

The opening night of Sundance brings with it much anticipation and an unlimited potential for surprise. The honor of opening the festival has been given to some of the greatest Sundance hits of all time, ranging from Whiplash to last year’s breakout smash CODA. Emergency, directed by Carey Williams...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fire of Love Review – Sundance 2022

Japan: it’s the home of countless natural wonders and a burgeoning Mecca of cultural exports. It is also home to some of the most notable volcanoes on Earth. One of it’s most famous volcanoes, Mount Mihara, an active volcano off the coast of Honshu Japan, might be best known for a string of death by volcano suicide attempts in the 1920s and 30s, and later on as the prison cell for silver screen monster legend, Godzilla. About 1,000km to the west of Mount Mihara lies another volcano of note. It is known as Mt. Unzen, a towering stratovolcano whose violent eruption in the year of 1991 took the lives of Katia and Maurice Kraftt, vulcanology’s rock star power-couple and subjects of this documentary, Fire of Love.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Resurrection’: Sundance Review

A volatile, daring performance from Rebecca Hall buoys Andrew Semans’ nervy provocation of a film. Dir/scr: Andrew Semans. US. 2021. 104 mins. In films like Christine and The Night House, Rebecca Hall has demonstrated a gift for playing extreme characters; individuals who feel cut off from polite society, pushed to their breaking point. She goes even further in Resurrection, a prickly psychological drama laden with thriller and horror elements, in which she portrays a polished professional whose unwelcome past comes to visit. Wilfully disregarding plausibility to get at something more elemental about guilt, motherhood and trauma, writer-director Andrew Semans’ second feature is a nervy, uneven provocation buoyed by Hall’s uncompromising performance, matched by Tim Roth as a very literal reminder of the life our heroine left behind.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Movies
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Dual Stretches Its Premise to a Melancholic Plateau

Dual, Riley Stearns’ third feature following Faults and The Art of Self-Defense, establishes its endgame within the first five minutes. Opening on a split football field with two small sets of audiences in its bleachers, the dark comedy watches as two young men, doppelgängers, fight to the death under lights and TV cameras usually set for a high school state championship game. The double wins, killing his original form, setting the table for the following 95-minute story.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World is a Slight Directorial Debut

A refigured and condensed version of his own audio drama of the same name, When You Finish Saving the World is a slight directorial debut from Jesse Eisenberg featuring sturdy performances working a script that gets a bit lost. Examining a family whose dysfunction can be best described as a detached aloofness when finding common ground for their individual interests and desires, this drama mostly unfolds by contrasting the isolated lives of mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore) and son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard). Despite perceptive passages and formal confidence telling the small-scale nature of this story, Eisenberg can’t stick the landing, boxing his characters into a cloying, frustrating, and unconvincing conclusion.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: The Princess Explores the Media Ecosystem That Built the Myth

By design, Ed Perkins’ The Princess keeps a healthy, mediated distance from its subject, the late Princess of Wales. After all, the news is the first draft of history, and the film restricts its view to what we knew at the time. In doing so Perkins orchestrates a film that demystifies the lore and media obsession with Princess Diana, in essence pointing its gaze inward—towards the media covering the adoring fans in the moment. They sometimes turn against the media, defending the People’s Princess in shouting matches on talk shows and sometimes in the streets, yet the economic incentives for rabid paparazzi persist.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Hatching Review – Sundance 2022

Most people around the world would fail spectacularly if asked to list five Finnish films on the spot. It is a country whose film industry tends too often to get overshadowed by that of its neighbors. To the west, there’s Sweden, a country that gave us Ingar Bergman, Let The Right One In and all those Stieg Larsson Girl with the Never-Ending Sequels films. To the south, we have Poland, a country that gave us not only Janusz Kamiński, but also Krzysztof Kieślowski, a director whose Three Colours trilogy are a rite of passage for prospective film students all over the world. It’s hard to stand out in a crowd when you’re being overlooked by your Scandinavian neighbors. However, sometimes a film comes out that is so interesting and so gripping, that it just refuses to be ignored. Case in point, the 2022 adventure-horror film Hatching.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Tantura Remembers a Village, Stolen and Buried

Perhaps the most harrowing thing in Tantura, a striking documentary from Alon Schwarz, is the nervous laughter that slips out of the mouths of old men allegedly complicit in a massacre decades earlier. They snicker and smirk at the suggestion of their malice, either convinced they were justified or blinded by their own lies. It’s a brutally human reaction that is deeply unsettling to absorb. War allows for the rationalization of evil. And the banality that often follows appears to be an act of denial. As Schwarz and his collaborators present the evidence of the eradication of the Palestinian village Tantura by Alexandroni soldiers (an Israel Defense Forces brigade), this all becomes quite clear.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Call Jane is a Curiously Low-Stakes Abortion Drama

Call Jane is a competently made, well-acted historical drama that doesn’t give its charged subject matter the stakes or urgency it needs. Loosely based on The Jane Collective, an underground organization that provided illegal abortions for women in need of its services, Phyllis Nagy’s feature-length directorial debut offers a timely, nuanced, mostly sunny look at the five years preceding the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling. That it chooses to hitch its perspective to a conservative blonde suburban housewife is both a helpful storytelling device and kind of a bummer.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

A Life Rebuilds in First Trailer for Josephine Decker’s The Sky Is Everywhere

Curiously absent from the Sundance Film Festival and Berlinale is the latest work from an alum of both festivals, Josephine Decker. Following up Madeline’s Madeline and Shirley, the director is back with The Sky Is Everywhere, an Apple and A24 production that will be arriving early next month. Adapted by Jandy Nelson, based on her novel, the film follows a high schooler who loses her older sister and attempts to regain her footing in life. Ahead of the February 11 release on Apple TV+ and in theaters, the first trailer has now arrived.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Brian And Charles’: Sundance Review

British director Jim Archer extends his award-winning short into a warm-hearted comedy. Dir. Jim Archer. UK. 2022. 90 mins. There’s something quintessentially British about this absurdist and sweet-natured comedy from first-time feature director Jim Archer. Not just in the damp of the Welsh fields that surround the farmhouse where the balaclava-wearing Brian Gittins (David Earl) lives alone or his penchant for crazy inventions – a trait that is likely to put older UK viewers in mind of eccentric inventor Wilf Lunn – but in the pathos-based humour that stems from his loneliness.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘God’s Country’: Sundance Review

Thandiwe Newton is superb in this adaptation of James Lee Burke short story Winter Light. Dir. Julian Higgins. US. 2022. 102 mins. God’s Country is derived from a short story by James Lee Burke called ’Winter Light’ about an ageing professor in Montana who is raging against the dying of it. There’s something about the stone-cold audacity of Julian Higgins and co-writer Shaye Ogbonna who, for their feature debut, take Burke’s modern-day contemplation of frontier masculinity and re-cast it with a female, Black, lead: God’s Country is overloaded, but what a challenge they set for themselves with Thandiwe Newton in the driving seat.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: 892 is a Modest Adaptation of a Veteran’s Real-Life Nightmare

Following on the heels of his impressive turn in Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega does noble work in 892, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Boyega stars as Brian Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old Marine veteran who held a bank hostage in order to get a disability check from the Department of Veterans Affairs he was owed. The amount was eight-hundred and ninety-two dollars.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy