We may only be a few weeks into 2022, but TikTok is already delivering a fresh crop of useful kitchen and food hacks. The latest trick making the rounds on the social media platform involves a quick and easy way to vacuum-pack food without any gizmos or gadgets. As meal prep fans know, vacuum-packing food (which is meant to prevent contact with oxygen) is a great way to keep food fresh for a longer period of time, and is very helpful if you're looking to save space in your refrigerator or freezer.

