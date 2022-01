Don't just think about the inside of your apartment. Consider the vibe of the neighborhood around it. Founded in the late 1800s as a suburb connected to downtown by streetcar, Boulevard is a historic area now popular with artists, entrepreneurs and musicians as well as university staff and students. Fancy Victorian homes line Boulevard, the main road that runs through this area, but students are most likely to rent the brightly painted, historic wooden homes lining the side streets. Adjoining North Chase Street is a once industrial area that houses lofts and small businesses.

