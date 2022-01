Here's why we’re not shopping at REI anymore. There is a correct way for management to respond when employees attempt to unionize. For example, they might say, “we admire our colleagues’ initiative in advocating for a better workplace, and look forward to voluntarily recognizing the union and working with its representatives.” Unfortunately, REI responded the wrong way to the news that employees of its Manhattan store want to form a union. The company issued a statement that managers “do not believe placing a union between the co-op and its employees is needed or beneficial.” You may contact REI to let them know what you think about that here. Meanwhile, there’s a rally to support unionizing Starbucks workers on Tuesday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO