ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan's Taliban have started their first talks in Europe since takeover

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
Special Representative for Afghanistan Nigel Casey, right, shakes hands with Taliban representative Amir Khan Muttaqi, center, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway, Monday. Stian Lysberg Solum/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaUFq_0du3LHMc00

OSLO, Norway — The Taliban and western diplomats have began their first official talks in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August.

The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. Taliban representatives will be certain to press their demand that nearly $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian situation.

"We are requesting them to unfreeze Afghan assets and not punish ordinary Afghans because of the political discourse," said Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam on Sunday night. "Because of the starvation, because of the deadly winter, I think it's time for the international community to support Afghans, not punish them because of their political disputes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKotm_0du3LHMc00
Delegate from the Afghan civil society Heda Khamoush holds up photos of two women who have vanished, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway, Monday. Stian Lysberg Solum/AP

Ahead of the talks, western diplomats met with Afghan women's rights activists and human rights defenders to hear from civil society in Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora about their demands and assessment of the current situation on the ground. The meeting was attended by representatives of the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway.

The three-day talks opened on Sunday with direct meetings between the Taliban and civil society representatives.

A joint statement tweeted overnight by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan deputy culture and information minister, following the talks reads that "participants of the meeting recognized that understanding and joint cooperation are the only solutions to all the problems of Afghanistan," and emphasized that "all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country."

The United Nations has managed to provide some liquidity and allowed the Taliban administration to pay for imports, including electricity. But the U.N. has warned that as many as 1 million Afghan children are in danger of starving and most of the country's 38 million people are living below the poverty line.

Faced with the Taliban's request for funds, Western powers are likely to put the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan high on their agenda, along with the West's recurring demand for the Taliban administration to share power with Afghanistan's minority ethnic and religious groups.

Since sweeping to power in mid-August, the Taliban have imposed widespread restrictions, many of them directed at women. Women have been banned from many jobs outside the health and education fields, their access to education has been restricted beyond sixth grade and they have been ordered to wear the hijab. The Taliban have, however, stopped short of imposing the burqa, which was compulsory when they previously ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

The Taliban have increasingly targeted Afghanistan's beleaguered rights groups, as well as journalists, detaining and sometimes beating television crews covering demonstrations.

A U.S. delegation, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West, plans to discuss "the formation of a representative political system; responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises; security and counterterrorism concerns; and human rights, especially education for girls and women," according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

The Scandinavian country, home to the Nobel Peace Prize, is no stranger to diplomacy. It has been involved in peace efforts in a number of countries, including Mozambique, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Colombia, the Philippines, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Sri Lanka and South Sudan.

Comments / 14

J. Bernhardt
2d ago

Why are these goat herders being allowed to board aircrafts? Or given a voice on the worlds stage?

Reply(2)
7
James Allan
2d ago

The Taliban representative Amir, looks like he ate a cow! He certainly isn't missing any meals! Comon sense say if you free up their money it won't help the Afghanistan people only the the Taliban.

Reply
2
just an observer
2d ago

The US, as well as other nations, also have starving and homeless folks. We need to care for our own first before we can take care of other countries. Those countries should also take care of their people first.

Reply
2
Related
Esquire

We Don't Care That Afghans Are Starving Because the Outrage Was Always About American Humiliation

Like most Americans, I rarely thought about Afghanistan day-to-day even while my own country was occupying it. In fairness, when that's the state of affairs from the time you're 10 years old it kind of cuts into the novelty of it all. But the more basic fact in play was that only one or three percent of the United States population was truly at war, the rest of us ensconced in late-imperial decadence an ocean—and half the Eurasian continent—away. You would often hear even less about Afghanistan in the news than you would Iraq, particularly after the rise of ISIS.
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Report: Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC

The Taliban late last year reportedly warned the United States that it will deploy 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., if the Biden administration follows through with a plan to post the same number of soldiers at the U.S. embassy facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban telegraphed the warning to...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Europe#Us State Department#Norwegian#Afghans#Eu#The United Nations#U N
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Philippines
albuquerquenews.net

US sending Russian weapons to Ukraine

Kiev to receive Russian-made helicopters the US originally bought for Afghanistan. The Biden administration is expediting the transfer of five transport helicopters to Kiev, as Washington insists Moscow is about to "invade" Ukraine any day now. The Mi-17 helicopters were originally purchased from Russia and intended for the US-backed government in Afghanistan, before it surrendered to the Taliban last August.
MILITARY
The Independent

US military engaged in heaviest fighting against Isis since fall of caliphate in Syria

American and British armed forces have in recent days engaged in the heaviest fighting against Isis since the fall of the terror group’s caliphate nearly three years ago.The clashes began on Thursday when hundreds of Isis fighters attacked a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh in an attempt to free an estimated 3,000 of their fellow fighters, who have been detained there since the extremist group was defeated in its last stronghold in March 2019.Also held at the prison are some 700 boys, most of whom were detained because their parents were members of Isis, and who have...
MILITARY
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted National and Regional News Source Serving Lexington, Kentucky and Beyond. Read More Stories at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy