Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. “He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO