ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Who can understand it?

By Pastor Steve Ellison
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatan prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour (1 Peter 5:8). The way he does that is through false teachers. Satan disguises himself as an angel of light and his emissaries disguise themselves as apostles of Christ and servants of righteousness (2 Corinthians 11:14) Perhaps you have noticed...

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kilgore News Herald

The only one who can save us

“And she will have a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” Matthew 1:21. There is power in the name of Jesus! More power than many of us truly understand. Jesus was sent from God with one specific purpose: to save us from our sins. Jesus is the only one who can save us from our sins.
RELIGION
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Tribute to a wartime monk for peace

Thich Nhat Hanh, a humble but deeply powerful Buddhist monk from Vietnam, died on Saturday at 95. Most people in the U.S. will never have heard of him. But for those of us who know his works, here and around the world, a great teacher has been lost. For years, I have begun every morning by opening one of his many books to a random page, always stumbling across some piece of real wisdom.
RELIGION
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Gaetz's comments need to be heard to understand who he is

Please continue to publish the comments that Congressman Gates voices. By simply allowing him to be heard, it will help people in our district to better understand what we have elected. This is critical to help ensure we get the best representation possible. — Hank Carlstrom, Pensacola Share your opinion with a Letter to the Editor here This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: Gaetz's comments need to be heard to understand who he is
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: How can we get all kids vaccinated? Build trust and understand barriers.

The new year begins with good news for anxious parents wanting COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for their children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster for children 12 to 15 years of age. This means everyone over the age of 12, including adults, can get booster shots. The FDA also allows a third primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jeremiah
HuffingtonPost

Oklahoma Executes Man Who Struggled With Severe Mental Illness

Oklahoma executed 46-year-old Donald Grant on Thursday, killing a man who struggled with severe mental illness and brain damage. Grant is the third person killed by the state in recent months amid a lawsuit over whether Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol violates constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment. Grant...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church#Nasu
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Who can understand it?

Satan prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour (1 Peter 5:8). The way he does that is through false teachers. Satan disguises himself as an angel of light and his emissaries disguise themselves as apostles of Christ and servants of righteousness (2 Corinthians 11:14) Perhaps you have noticed the vast abundance of false teachers in the world today. Few people recognize them. The most dangerous false teachers, those who do the most damage to the Church and to the culture are those who repeat sweet-sounding platitudes that may or may not have a small kernel of truth. The most popular devotional blogs and books are popular because they are careful to never point out enough truth to hurt the reader’s feelings. They all seem to regurgitate virtually the same idea, no matter what your circumstances, it can’t be your fault and God has something better in store for you right around the next corner, without any consideration of gross sin in your life.
RELIGION
St. Louis American

The only one who can save us

“And she will have a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” Matthew 1:21. There is power in the name of Jesus! More power than many of us truly understand. Jesus was sent from God with one specific purpose: to save us from our sins. Jesus is the only one who can save us from our sins.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
fayettecountyrecord.com

Understanding Women

A man was walking along a California beach and stumbles upon an old lamp half-hidden in the sand. He picked it up, rubbed it and out popped a genie. The genie said, “OK, OK. You released me from the lamp. I see that you are a male and this fact is going to make it harder for me, but tell me your wish and I will try to grant it. You only get one wish…forget about getting three which only applies…
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy