Who can understand it?

Satan prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour (1 Peter 5:8). The way he does that is through false teachers. Satan disguises himself as an angel of light and his emissaries disguise themselves as apostles of Christ and servants of righteousness (2 Corinthians 11:14) Perhaps you have noticed the vast abundance of false teachers in the world today. Few people recognize them. The most dangerous false teachers, those who do the most damage to the Church and to the culture are those who repeat sweet-sounding platitudes that may or may not have a small kernel of truth. The most popular devotional blogs and books are popular because they are careful to never point out enough truth to hurt the reader’s feelings. They all seem to regurgitate virtually the same idea, no matter what your circumstances, it can’t be your fault and God has something better in store for you right around the next corner, without any consideration of gross sin in your life.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO