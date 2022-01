Showing or selling a fake COVID vaccine card could become a crime in Washington. A proposal in the Washington Legislature would make it a crime to use or sell a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The sponsor says he wants to deter people from even considering the ruse, but he also wants to send a signal to prosecutors to prioritize these cases as a matter of protecting public health. The proposal, which has five other Senate Democratic co-sponsors, would also make it a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine to sell or transfer false COVID-19 vaccine cards.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO