ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

X-Men Monday #139 – Steve Orlando Talks Taking the Helm of ‘Marauders’

By Chris Hassan
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. Actually, it’s Marauders Monday, because we’ll be digging into what the future holds for Captain Kate Pryde and her crew in the Destiny of X era with new series writer Steve Orlando all day here at AIPT! But before we...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

X-Men Monday Call for Questions: ‘Sabretooth’ Writer Victor LaValle

Way back in March 2021, X-Men Monday at AIPT broke the news that writer Victor LaValle was coming to Krakoa to tell a classic X-Villain’s story. We now know that mysterious villain is none other than the exiled Sabretooth. Well, maybe not exiled for long, as Sabretooth #1 goes on sale February 2 — and Victor’s coming to X-Men Monday to talk about it!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Announces X-Men Spinoff Knights of X Details

The X-Men series Excalibur is mutating into a new Marvel Comics series for the Destiny of X era. Knights of X brings back Excalibur and X of Swords writer Tini Howard with artist Bob Quinn (Way of X) as Captain Britain recruits nine other mutants to protect their kind and restore order in the mystical realm of Otherworld. The conclusion of Excalibur featured the evil Merlyn taking control of Otherworld and the Starlight Citadel. He also controls Otherworld with an army of Furies the size of Sentinels. Marvel teases that the Knights of X will be searching for an artifact deeply rooted in X-Men history.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

X-Men ’92 Takes on House of X In a New Comic Book Miniseries

X-Men ’92 Takes on House of X In a New Comic Book Miniseries. While a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series is already heading to Disney+ next year, Marvel isn’t waiting around to put a retro spin on Jonathan Hickman’s House of X storyline. That’s why the X-Men ’92 team is back in a new miniseries, X-Men ’92: House of XCII. And yes, XCII are the Roman numerals for 92.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Marauders Annual #1

With Kate Pryde at the helm, the Marauders are ready to renew their mission of mutant rescue! She’s got the mission – all she needs now is a new boat and a fresh crew to match. Pryde and Bishop must unite a crew of mutants, new and old, to spring Daken from imprisonment at the hands of a leader who’s as cruel as he is charismatic: the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! It’s the Marauders versus the Theater of Pain, a torture troupe that’s set up shop in Xavier’s School’s old backyard! Come aboard for the first adventure as Steve Orlando takes the helm with our sea-faring mutants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign #3

New York City stands at the brink of disaster as MAYOR WILSON FISK has at last reached a breaking point, with an army of super villains at his back, and a deputized crew of super villainous THUNDERBOLTS on the streets and in every police station. Worse still, he’s put the Marvel Universe’s most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds, unaware of the disaster that could befall the entire city as a result! As a gauntlet of super villains stand between Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Daredevil and liberating the heroes who have been captured by Fisk’s law enforcement, they’re ALL about to learn that the danger is closer than they ever thought possible. Civilians, heroes, even children—NO ONE is safe from the Kingpin’s wrath.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aiptcomics

‘Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads’ TPB tries its hardest to matter

Marvel Comics has produced four Symbiote Spider-Man miniseries, and this week the Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads trade paperback is out in comic shops. This series follows the King in Black tie-in series and continues to tell “untold tales” from the time Peter Parker was wearing the Symbiote Spider-Man costumes. Why haven’t we seen these stories till now? In some cases, Spider-Man forgets they ever happened. In others, they were side adventures that didn’t change much in the grand scheme of things. In the latest, the Hulk is stuck in the Crossroads Dimension introduced by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema, and Spider-Man somehow crosses paths with him.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieron Gillen
Person
Al Ewing
ComicBook

Marvel Announces New Daredevil Series

Daredevil will patrol Hell's Kitchen again in a new series. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics revealed that Daredevil would relaunch with a new #1 issue following the climax of the Devil's Reign event. The Eisner-nominated creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will return to tell new stories of Matt Murdock beginning in June, following the end of Zdarsky's Daredevil: Woman Without Fear miniseries. The press release promises that the new series will continue telling Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' stories. They each reckon with everything that taking up the Daredevil mantle has cost them.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy