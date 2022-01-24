EUPHORIA: Season 2, Episode 4 TV Show Trailer [HBO]

This past Sunday, HBO’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria returned for its second season to mixed reviews. The first episode picks up right where the season finale left off, in spite of its two intermediate COVID-19-era bottle episodes, which highlighted Rue and Jules’ respective trepidations regarding their relationship while strategically opting not to advance the show’s plot. Fans and first-time viewers alike are invited into the harsh life of Rue, played by Zendaya, who is once again struggling with drug addiction after a promising recovery in the first half of the last season. Zendaya’s performance in the 2020 special episode of the series earned her an Emmy for best actress in a drama series, making her the youngest recipient to ever win the award. Euphoria has become a cultural touchstone for Gen Z, both for its wildly entertaining, albeit unsettling and traumatic, plot and its trendsetting fashion. With the show’s return this season, writer, director, and creator Sam Levinson sets viewers up for a season filled with betrayal in old relationships and the precarious, deceit-filled beginnings of new ones.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO